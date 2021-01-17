Road resurfacing works start in Clonegal tomorrow

By Suzanne Pender

MACADAM and drainage works will begin in Clonegal tomorrow and continue until and including Friday 29 January from 7.30am untill 5.30pm.

Traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works, therefore motorists can expect to experience some hold-ups during their journey. Parking restrictions will also be in place from the entrance of Moyacombe Meadows Estate as far as Dunnes Public House.

The works will improve the wear and tear evident on the main road through the village and was previously part of a programme of works planned by the council in late 2020 but then deferred due to poor weather.

Area engineer Pat Harrington informed councillors of the upcoming works in Clonegal at last Thursday evening’s online meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

“We aim to have the works completed before the school returns because we’ll look rather foolish if we don’t take this opportunity to do the work now,” stated area engineer Pat Harrington.

Carlow County Council would be obliged if all residents/public would ensure that their vehicles are not parked on the road during the period in question in order to facilitate these works and they advise that due caution should be taken by residents while driving on the street during this period.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account the aforementioned delays and if at all feasible, avoid the area.