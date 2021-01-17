What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received three planning applications between 9-15 January.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bilboa

Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy Limited wish to alter previously permitted wind farm development of five wind turbines, meteorological mast, access road and associated works. The proposed alteration will consist of increasing the maximum turbine blade diameter of the permitted turbines from 93m up to a maximum of 120m, while maintaining the overall tip height of the permitted development; increasing the size of crane hard standing area at 4 turbines to 30m x 62.5m; felling of up to an additional 6.3 hectares of onsite forestry to accommodate the proposed increased turbine blade diameter in addition to the permitted felling; and an extension of the operational lifetime of the permitted wind farm development from 25 years up to 30 years at Bilboa Wind Farm land at Boolyvannanan & Coolnakisha, Bilboa. The application is accompanied by a planning report, Environmental Impact Assessment and Natura Impact Statement.

Borris

Mary White wishes to develop a new roof to an existing outbuilding in the curtilage of a protected structure at The Old Rectory

(Old Glebe House), Killedmond, Borris.

Milford

Louise Graham wishes to carry out a demolition of an existing single storey, and the construction of a new storey and a half extension along with a new domestic garage at Clogrenan, Milford.