Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thomas (Tom) Dunne

Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 20 January 2021, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, Co Laois.

He will be sadly missed by his extended family, relatives and friends.

May Tom’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family on Saturday, at 11am, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Co Laois and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses as the funeral cortege passes his residence on the way to the Church at 10.30am approx.

Brenda O’Brien (née Barnes)

London, England and formerly 5 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 19 January 2021, at Wrexham Park Hospital, London.

Beloved wife of the late Colvin, much loved mother of Kerry, Geraldine, Brendan, Barry, Sinead, Catherine and the late Colvin.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Brenda’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in London.

Nancy Kelly (nee Hempenstall)

24 Chestnut Court, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, and formerly of Coolgreaney, Gorey, Co. Wexford on 19 January 2021, in the loving care of St Luke’s Hospital CCU/ ICU Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford. Nancy beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Martina, Treacy and Hannah, sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, dad Martin, brother Mylie, Breda and girls, daughters Martina, Treacy and Hannah, their partners and grandchildren Jake, Jamie, Bobby, Charlie, John, Ann, Noah and Alfie, extended family, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nancy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to continued restrictions on Public gatherings Nancy’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of out Lady of the Nativity, Ballyfad, Gorey, Co. Wexford on Saturday (For family and close friends Max 10 people) at 11.oc on Saturday, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy in the book of condolences you may do so below. Nancy’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time.