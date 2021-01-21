Gardaí to patrol Nine Stones this weekend

Gardaí will be out in force at the scenic Nine Stones area to ensure travel restrictions are being maintained this weekend.

This is according to the Co Carlow Fire Service who say they “can’t have a repeat of some of the incidences that we have had to deal with over the pass number of weekends”.

In a post on Facebook, the fire service said patrols and checkpoints will be carried out.

They reiterate that people are only travel for essential purposes while exercise is to be done within 5km of home.

The message is clear – If you do not live within 5km of Nine Stones, do not go there.

“The more we cooperate with the restrictions, the sooner we can go back to enjoying what County Carlow has to offer,” said the fire service

In recent weeks, the county’s fire fighters has been called upon to help car loads of people who have been stranded on Mt Leinster due to the snow and harsh weather.