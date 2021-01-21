Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering as gardaí seize €48k in cash

  • Home >
Thursday, January 21, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €48,000 in cash in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

Whilst on routine mobile patrol in Tipperary Town, gardaí from the Tipperary Town Drugs Unit stopped a car on St Michael’s Avenue at around 7pm.

Gardaí carried out a search of the car and discovered approximately €48,000 in cash. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was brought to Tipperary Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

