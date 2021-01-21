Revenue seize €32,000-worth of drugs at Dublin Mail Centre

Digital Desk Staff

Revenue have seized drugs worth an estimates €32,000 at the Dublin Mail Centre today as part of routine profiling.

Over 1.5kg of illegal drugs, including herbal cannabis and cannabis infused ‘jelly sweets’ were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

The drugs were found in parcels which had come from the US and UK which had been declared as clothing, tea, a backpack, an incense burner, and a candle set.

The parcels were being sent to various addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Kilkenny, Clare and Kildare.

Revenue say investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding smuggling is asked to contact the Revenue Confidential Line on 1800 295 295.