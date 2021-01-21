Stephen Donnelly apologises over ‘unf***ingbelievable’ Dáil comment

By Digital Desk Staff

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has apologised over an exchange in the Dáil last week during which he made an expletive comment.

The Irish Times reports that Minister Donnelly said he spoke “in what was without doubt an unacceptable and inappropriate way” to the chair and it was something he “sincerely regrets”.

The Minister made the apology in the Dáil on Thursday during a question and answer session.

It follows an incident last week, during which he addressed Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly over the amount of speaking time he had been allotted.

The Leas Cheann Comhairle acts as a chairperson in the Dáil, is the judge of order, and calls on members to speak.

Please, a little respect for the chair

Last week saw Minister Donnelly persist in an attempt to answer a question in the chamber after his speaking time was up.

“You don’t tell the Ceann Comhairle what you’re doing. The ruling from me is that we’re sticking to the time,” Ms Connolly said.

“Please, a little respect for the chair. Not a finger-pointing exercise.”

Given extra time, Minister Donnelly complained about speaking time allotted to other TDs while pointing his finger at Ms Connolly.

She then rebuked him and told him his time was up. As he sat down, Mr Donnelly was then caught on microphone saying “unf***ingbelievable”.

The Minister was sharply criticised for the exchange on social media.