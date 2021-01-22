AIB donated over €5.5k to local causes

By Elizabeth Lee

AIB branches across Carlow have raised over €5,500 for local causes last year as part of AIB Together, the bank’s community investment programme.

In total, money was raised for ten local causes, including Carlow Women’s Aid, St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen and Cheshire Ireland.

In addition to the money raised for local causes, on a national level AIB committed €2.4m to Trinity College Dublin’s dedicated Covid-19 research hub to urgently accelerate the college’s immunology project.

The bank also launched the ‘AIB Together Fund’ to further support communities impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

This allowed staff to donate directly into a dedicated fund, which the bank then matched, helping to raise over €422,000 for the bank’s long-standing community partners FoodCloud and Soar, as well as Alone and Pieta House.

The bank also established a fund of €200,000, which allowed branches to donate directly to vulnerable groups in the community that were impacted by the pandemic.

This has brought the total amount donated by the bank and its staff to causes in support of Covid-19 to over €3 million. This money helped to support the vital work these charities and organisations do and the vulnerable groups they support in the community.

“The Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow AIB family are proud to be part of the AIB Together Community Programme, where we donated over €21,000 to 31 local charities right across the three counties,” said Gaye O’Connell, head of AIB, Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow.

“We have been blown away by the commitment and contribution of everyone involved in these amazing organisations across our communities and have been heartened by the response all round. As we all know, charities are particularly challenged due to Covid-19 as a number of their fundraisers have been curtailed. So with charity income down, our donations were especially well received and hugely appreciated.”