Juvenile arrested after woman seriously injured in Dublin assault

Gardaí have arrested a juvenile in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Dublin on Wednesday night.

A woman, who is in her late 40s, was robbed when walking along the pedestrian walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay at around 9.30pm on January 20th.

She was injured during the robbery and taken to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a serious condition, according to a Garda spokeswoman.

The juvenile is currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The incident is still being investigated and gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who was in the area of Custom House Quay, George’s Dock, Harbourmaster Place or Connolly station between 9.15 and 10pm on Wednesday night.

Anyone with camera footage of the incident or surrounding locations is also being asked to contact Store Street Garda station (01 666 8000), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any other Garda station.