Carlow candle makers will feature at online expo

A BORRIS-BASED company will target international buyers this month at Showcase Ireland’s Creative Expo.

Torc Candles, Ireland’s largest candle manufacturer, will feature in the virtual showroom format from 25-29 January.

The business has designed and made luxury fragranced candles for more than 50 years. Torc uses a special blend of natural waxes and innovative fragrances sourced from around the world to create the perfect aromatic experience for their customers.

Supported by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices, including Local Enterprise Office Carlow, Showcase is one of the industry’s largest international trade fairs (normally held in Dublin’s RDS), where designers and craft makers provide a choice of contemporary and heritage collections, offering innovation, quality, sustainability and a distinctive point of difference to retail buyers from across the globe.

Showcase Ireland 2021 Virtual Showrooms will be delivered on a secure platform that will facilitate person-to-person virtual meetings by appointment. It will allow international and Irish buyers to explore the creativity and craftsmanship of the exhibitors, like they would at the RDS each year. The platform will feature exhibitors’ and buyers’ profiles, website links, product imagery and video links that will be accessible to participants at the event.

Exhibitors have been fully equipped via a specially developed master class in virtual trading, including how to set up a visually appealing online showroom, managing a virtual meeting, storytelling and how to trade effectively in a virtual setting.

The digital catalogue for the Showcase Virtual Showrooms is available to view at www.showcaseireland.com.