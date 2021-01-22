Death notices and funeral announcements

Marion Minion (née Connor)

Woodview House, Clogrennane, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 22 January 2021, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Stephen Minion, much loved mother of Arthur, John, Marion, Jennifer, extended family and grandchildren.

Beloved partner of Harry Condell, sister of Freda Keyes and dear friend of Renie Willoughby and Marty Neill.

“At Rest”

Funeral will take place at The Holy Trinity Church, Bilboa.

At the wishes of Marion’s family and due to Covid restrictions, we request that people refrain from attending the home and funeral of the deceased.

Marion’s home and Funeral will be strictly private.

Marion’s Funeral Service can be viewed on the following link from 2.30pm on Sunday

https://www.facebook.com/arthur.minion.3

Mary Murphy

11 St Brigid’s Terrace, Clonegal, Wexford / Clonegal, Carlow

Passed away on Friday 22 January. Beloved daughter of Paddy and Brigid, sister of Kate, Bippy & P.boy and aunt of Conor and Killian and sister in law of Ceara. Sadly missed by her mother, father, sisters, brother, nephews, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Mary’s lovely soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Saturday in Clonegal. Due to government and HSE guidelines this will be a private family funeral. Flowers very welcome.