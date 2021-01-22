Deliveroo users asked to avoid takeaways in solidarity with striking drivers

By Digital Desk Staff

A number of Deliveroo riders in Dublin are striking this evening, in a bid for better working conditions and improved delivery fees.

The workers, who deliver takeaways on bikes, are also calling on the gardaí to “take them seriously” when bicycles are stolen or workers are abused.

The Labour Party has issued a call for all Deliveroo customers to avoid using the takeaway app this evening in solidarity with the drivers.

Labour employment spokesperson, Senator Marie Sherlock, said the workers are asking for engagement on “very basic issues”.

“Throughout the pandemic, these workers have faced increased workload and additional risks in carrying out their work, yet they are not treated with adequate respect by Deliveroo,” she said.

“Unfortunately, many platform workers continue to experience exploitative conditions. In Ireland, platforms like Deliveroo can employ their workers as self-employed persons, and therefore don’t have to assume the responsibility of their health and safety or pay PRSI.

“I am calling on Dublin Deliveroo users to avoid ordering this evening in solidarity with these workers.”

Restaurant owner

Owner of Chimac on Dublin’s Angier Street, Garret Fitzgerald, said he is removing his restaurant from the Deliveroo app this evening in solidarity with the workers.

“They’ve been working incredibly hard for the past 10 months and keeping everyone essentially sane, and I just don’t think they’re getting the recognition they deserve,” he said.

“They are integral to our business and integral to so many businesses, we really respect them, again they’re essentially like our co-workers and that’s the way we view them and if they’re not being treated well, that’s not good for our business.”

Deliveroo has denied workers’ pay has been reduced and said it works closely with authorities to tackle safety issues.

The company said rider pay is higher now than before the pandemic.