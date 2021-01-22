Hazel Chu harassed at home by far-right protestors

Digital Desk Staff

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has spoken out against far-right protestors who went to her home to challenge her for wearing a face mask.

Ms Chu said she has been subjected to ongoing racism and intimidation since becoming mayor, with the latest incident involving five people who approached her on the forecourt of the Mansion House, according to the Irish Examiner.

She said she did not think her life was in danger, but described the incident as “deeply uncomfortable”.

Since speaking about the shooting of George Nkencho, Ms Chu said the group have been calling for her resignation, with one member of the group holding a sign saying “Our lives matter”.

“A woman stopped me and stuck her hand out, touching my body, and said: ‘Pleased to meet you’.

“I said I couldn’t shake her hand because of Covid, and then I realised someone was filming me,” Ms Chu said.

The mayor said she was attempting to get to the back door of her home when two more of the group surrounded her and questioned why she was wearing a mask.

Gardaí arrived soon after, when approximately 30 people had gathered by Ms Chu’s estimation, and one woman in her 40s was arrested and received a Fixed Payment Notice for breaching public health regulations.

Ms Chu, whose daughter Alex was at creche at the time, said she is in a “weird in-between place” as everyone knows where she lives, but added: “Your job shouldn’t make you worried about your family’s safety.

“It’s not about my policies because no other Green Party rep is being protested”.

The incident at the Mansion House followed an annual event marking the role of the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB) which was hijacked by far-right protestors.

The IRB event, which had been cleared by gardaí, was shared on social media, urging people not involved with the IRB to attend to protest Ms Chu.