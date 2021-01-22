Lockdown will continue into February, Taoiseach confirms

Reporting by Press Association

Lockdown restrictions will not be eased at the end of the month, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheál Martin also confirmed that talks had taken place regarding the introduction of new restrictions on travel into the Republic.

While he rejected any move to seal the Border between the Republic and Northern Ireland to limit the spread of Covid-19, Mr Martin hinted at the possibility of pursuing a “two-island” solution to travel restrictions alongside the UK.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Martin said current Level 5 restrictions were set to stay in place: “Certainly there is no talk at the moment in terms of any relaxation or reversing of restrictions at the end of this month.

“We are looking at a continuation of restrictions into February. You can take it that we’ll take stock every four weeks of the situation.”

The two-island context is one that could be pursued

Mr Martin said there were “complications” about introducing a mandatory travel quarantine in Ireland, due to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

However, he said “very exploratory and very embryonic” talks had taken place with the UK government about the possibility of introducing a joint system of quarantine rules on both islands.

“We’re not in a position to seal the entire border; there’s never been a policy position to seal the entire island either,” he said.

“So, therefore the two-island context is one that could be pursued.”

New restrictions

Mr Martin confirmed the Cabinet is considering introducing a mandatory quarantine for people who come into the country without proof of a negative PCR test, and looking into suspending visa-free travel for some countries.

The Government has faced increased pressure to introduce new restrictions on international travel amid the spread of new variants of the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), new variants of the disease have contributed to the recent surge of infection seen in Ireland and the UK.

There is evidence that a new variant first identified in the UK and now widespread in Ireland is linked to a higher level of mortality, the British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Friday evening.

Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer has come out in support of stricter measures, saying that mandatory quarantine should be introduced for people coming into the Republic.

A Government source has said that “nothing is being ruled out”, in relation to tightening rules on incoming travel.

The Foreign Affairs Minister has said authorities in the Republic do not currently have the legal entitlement to hold a person at Dublin airport indefinitely, after it emerged that 80 people had recently arrived into the State without proof of a negative test for Covid-19.

It comes as a further 52 deaths and 2,371 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday.