Met Éireann warning for snow and ice as cold weather sets in for weekend

Snow is expected in large parts of Ireland over the weekend with Met Éireann issuing an urgent weather warning for northern and western counties.

Temperatures will struggle to stay above freezing for the weekend with the chance of snowfall across the country on Saturday night.

Friday started cold and bright everywhere with snow reported in counties Carlow, Tipperary and Wicklow.

Met Éireann issued an immediate status yellow weather warning on Friday afternoon for snow and ice in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

A band of wintry showers will cross the country leading to hazardous driving conditions. The warning lasts until midday on Saturday.

Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. Falls of hail, sleet and snow. Icy and hazardous conditions. Valid: 12:00 Friday 22/01/2021 – 12:00 Saturday 23/01/2021 Weather warning information: https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/nCOpDgfdaR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2021

It will be as low as minus 4 degrees on Friday night and rise to just 5 degrees on Saturday before the mercury plummets again with another night of sub-zero temperatures.

Saturday will be a freezing day with frost lingering for much of the morning and daytime temperatures rising no higher than 5 degrees nationwide.

The UK Met Office has also issued a warning for snow and ice in the North from Friday night into Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice will affect parts of the UK between 1600 today and 1030 tomorrow. See https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs for details. #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/l8bYJsD2Xe — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2021

Met Éireann said there is a “growing possibility” of snow both on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The forecaster said most of the country will see snow on Saturday night and there is possibility of more snow on Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another cold day with frost forming on Sunday night. All indications suggest a return to milder weather next week.