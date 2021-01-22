What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received six planning applications between 15 and 22 January.

Bunclody: Emily Hart wishes to construct a single-storey extension to the side of an existing dwelling and conversion and extension of existing agricultural sheds to habitable three-bed family flat at ‘Saint Anthony’s’, Barker’s Road, Bunclody.

Eileen and Liam Dunne wish to erect a fully-serviced detached dormer dwelling at Carrickduff, Bunclody.

Carlow town: Kevin Doyle wishes to apply for a change of use as a single residential unit, including works to accommodate same at Avoca House, Barrack Street.

Castletown: Aine Murphy wishes to construct a dwelling and new entrance at Castletown.

Mt Leinster: Coillte CGA wish to develop a wind farm consisting of seven wind turbines and associated works at Rossacurra, Cranemore, Kilbrannish North, Bealalaw, Raheenliegh, Aclare, Co Carlow. The turbines will have a maximum overall blade tip height of up to 178m. There will be construction of turbine foundations and crane pad hard standing areas along with new site tracks and associated drainage infrastructure. There will be a permanent onsite 38kV electrical substation to ESBN. Tree felling is proposed to facilitate construction and operation of the proposed development, while there will be installation of communication underground cabling between the proposed turbines. There will be erection of one permanent meteorological mast to a maximum height of 100m above ground level.

A ten-year planning permission and 35-year operational life from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm is sought. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) have been prepared in respect of the proposed development and will be submitted with the application.

Tullow: Michael and Sharon Nolan wish to retain entrance as constructed on site and alterations to dwelling and garage at Tobinstown, Tullow.