Gardaí recover suspected cocaine after armed unit and car collide in Limerick

David Raleigh

Gardaí have recovered a substantial amount of drugs following a collision between a car and an armed garda unit in Limerick, informed sources said.

The collision in which a garda vehicle is believed to have been rammed, occurred near St Nessan’s School, at Baunacloka, Mungret on the R510 road, around 3pm.

It’s understood a large amount of suspected cocaine was recovered by gardai in the aftermath of the collision.

An armed garda jeep and a black coloured 2008 Tipperary North registered car were both damaged in the incident.

Airbags in both vehicles were deployed and the jeep and car were removed from the scene for a technical examination as part of a Garda investigation.

Video footage of the scene in the aftermath of the collision has been shared on social media, showing a damaged garda jeep and crash debris on a road.

The footage also shows an audi car stopped on the road with its front grill facing the front grill of another garda vehicle.

An informed source said that one man from the Clare area has been arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

Gardai have been contacted for an official comment.