Carlow has fourth highest rate of Covid in Ireland

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 rose by 23 on Saturday evening.

The rolling 14 day total continues to fall for Carlow with 737 cases in the last 14 days.

However, the county has the fourth highest rate of Covid in the country (1294.5 per 100,000). This compares to the national average of 955.

Tragically, 77 deaths were notified today to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre along with 1,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

887 are men / 1,016 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 40 years old

710 in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,892 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. 59 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.”