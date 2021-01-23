Covid-19: 77 further deaths, 1,910 additional cases

James Cox

A further 77 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,910 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

Of the 77 deaths, one occurred in December and 76 occurred this month.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98.

There has now been a total of 2,947 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, January 22nd, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 1,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 186,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

887 are men/1,016 are women.

57 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 40 years old.

710 cases are in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,892 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. 59 additional Covid-19 cases have been reported in Irish hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.”