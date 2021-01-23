Gardaí investigating scam using priest’s name in Co Monaghan

Elaine Keogh

Gardaí are investigating after a priest in Co Monaghan discovered that an email scam was using his name to try and get money from people.

Gardaí confirmed the “fraudulent emails are circulating purporting to be from a priest in Monaghan”.

“These emails request donations from the public to assist a parishioner who is going through cancer treatment.”

Gardaí said that donations are then sought using an external link.

“We are asking members of the public who receive an email not to click on this link, not to make any donations, and to delete these emails. Anyone who has become a victim of this fraud is asked to report this to their local Garda Station. An investigation is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Clogher confirmed, “This is a scam, using the name of a priest in Co Monaghan. The matter has been reported by the priest to the Gardaí, who are investigating. We have no further comment to make.”

It is understood the scam was uncovered in the last two days and there have been several email and phone scams on priests and parishes both sides of the Border in the last week.