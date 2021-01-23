Juvenile charged in connection with Dublin assault

A juvenile has been charged following an assault in Dublin on Wednesday night.

A woman in her 40s was robbed when walking along the pedestrian walkway between George’s Dock and Custom House Quay at around 9.30pm on January 20th and was seriously injured.

She was taken to the Mater Hospital where she was said to be in a serious condition, according to a Garda spokeswoman following the incident.

The juvenile was arrested by gardaí from Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today.