Man arrested as gardaí seize €57k worth of cocaine and €8,450 in cash

James Cox

Gardaí have seized approximately €57,000 in suspected cocaine, €8,450 in cash and arrested one man following the search of a residence in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday.

At approximately 9pm, gardaí from the North Central Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search in the Finglas area. The search was conducted as part of an operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the North Dublin region.

Quantities of cocaine valued at an estimated €57,000 (pending analysis) was discovered at the location along with €8,450 in cash. Gardaí also seized a hydraulic press along with drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and he was taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

The man has since been charged and will now appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on 16th February 2021.

Investigations ongoing.