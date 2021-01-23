  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Motorists urged to be cautious as cold snap leads to treacherous conditions

Motorists urged to be cautious as cold snap leads to treacherous conditions

Saturday, January 23, 2021

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads throughout the day due to snow and ice.

The conditions, currently affecting much of the north and north-west, will to impact the entire country later today.

A nationwide status yellow alert takes effect from 6pm and will remain in place until midday tomorrow, with falls of hail, sleet and snow expected.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says conditions will be treacherous.

“People have to understand that the conditions are challenging and just to take extra care. Slow down and leave extra space between yourself and the vehicle in front.

“If you are out walking, be mindful of slippy footpaths and road surfaces and be careful.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Mandatory quarantine and more checkpoints considered under increased travel restrictions

Saturday, 23/01/21 - 10:58am

Over €150,000 in drugs and cash seized in Waterford

Saturday, 23/01/21 - 9:34am

Juvenile charged in connection with Dublin assault

Saturday, 23/01/21 - 9:15am