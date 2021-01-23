Motorists urged to be cautious as cold snap leads to treacherous conditions

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads throughout the day due to snow and ice.

The conditions, currently affecting much of the north and north-west, will to impact the entire country later today.

A nationwide status yellow alert takes effect from 6pm and will remain in place until midday tomorrow, with falls of hail, sleet and snow expected.

Very cold tonight with widespread frost and icy conditions. Frequent showers of hail, sleet and snow in the north and northwest. Showers isolated elsewhere, mostly dry and clear in the south and east. Lows of -1 to -3 degrees. Temp forecast until midnight Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RRyeqAivNF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2021

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says conditions will be treacherous.

“People have to understand that the conditions are challenging and just to take extra care. Slow down and leave extra space between yourself and the vehicle in front.

“If you are out walking, be mindful of slippy footpaths and road surfaces and be careful.”