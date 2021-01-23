Nationwide snow and ice warning now in place

James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the whole country.

The national forecaster has warned of “falls of hail, sleet and snow. Icy and hazardous conditions”.

The warning came into effect at 6pm on Saturday and will remain in place until 12pm on Sunday, January 24th.

Snowfall in the west of the country this evening is already causing disruption and closing roads.

Gardaí are warning Clifden in Co Galway is “impassable” – as is the Conor Pass on the Dingle Peninsula in Co Kerry.

Met Éireann’s Andrew Doran Sherlock says wintry conditions look set to continue well into tomorrow in some parts.

He said: “There will be falls of sleet, snow and hail for most areas with accumulations developing. By tomorrow morning it will be over in the east and push into the Irish Sea but this is associated with a low pressure system and it’s going to stall in the Irish Sea and wrap around so there will be a little bit more coming in along eastern coastal counties tomorrow in the late morning and possibly into the afternoon.”