Two arrested as gardaí seize over €1m worth of cannabis, gun and €100,000

James Cox

A man and a woman were arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of cannabis, €100,000 in cash and a firearm today.

At approximately 12pm, in the course of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Garda Dog Unit, conducted searches in counties Monaghan and Louth.

During the course of these searches, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €1,120,000 was seized. Gardaí also seized one firearm, ammunition, and €100,000 in cash, which is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Organised crime

In the course of this organised crime related operation, one man, aged 29, and one woman, aged 26, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking, contrary to the provisions of section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Both arrested persons are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Castleblayney Garda Station.

Speaking today, assistant Garda commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is head of Organised and Serious Crime within An Garda Síochána, said: “Organised crime groups continue to operate despite the existence of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Garda Síochána is pursuing them with rigour and determination. It is this determination which has given rise to success today, whereby the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, have located and seized a sizable quantity of drugs, a firearm, ammunition and cash suspected to the proceeds of crime.”

He added: “We continue to target those causing most harm in our community. Reducing the availability of illicit drugs and firearms that cause untold misery in our communities will continue to be our priority and we believe that the seizure today will contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on other recent success we have achieved.”