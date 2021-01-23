  • Home >
Two arrested as gardaí seized €40k worth of drugs in Blanchardstown

Saturday, January 23, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí seized €40,000 of suspected drugs during a search operation in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 yesterday.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí conducted a intelligence operation at a location in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized cocaine and diamorphine to the value of approximately €5,000, in various sized packaging, which is subject to analysis.

Two men, one aged 24 years and a juvenile, were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A further search of the area was conducted and €35,000 of cocaine was seized, which is subject to analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

