Archaeology stops new estate in Castledermot

By Finian Coghlan

PLANNING permission for a small housing estate to be built in the middle of Castledermot was refused last week on archaeological grounds and density reasons.

Kildare firm Masonbrook Holdings had applied to build 48 terraced houses on a 1.53ha (3.78ac) agricultural field bounded by Barrack Street, Woodlands and Carlowgate. However, as Castledermot is one of only four walled towns in the county, and this site has part of the old town wall running through it, planners “had serious concerns” about the impact on the archaeological heritage.

Also, the developer submitted plans with a proposed density of 36 homes per hectare, which is greater than the density in the county development plan (CDP), and the actual number of homes planned (48) exceeds the dwelling target for Castledermot (30) to be built by 2023.

This is not the site’s first setback, as an application was originally turned down for 26 homes in 1998, 30 in 2016, and a 2019 application to build 35 was withdrawn last May and resubmitted in this iteration just in November.

A flood risk was given as a reason to refuse permission on one of the previous applications. The planners noted this, but did not list it as a cause for refusal this time.

The planners also had “serious concerns” about the size of the allocated space for a green area, but again, did not deem it sufficiently important to use it as a reason to refuse.