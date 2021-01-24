  • Home >
Cannabis worth €130,000 seized as gardaí locate growhouse in Co Longford

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Gardaí have seized approximately €130,000-worth of suspected cannabis following a search of a residence in Co Longford on Saturday afternoon.

The drugs were located following a search conducted under warrant by gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

The residence in Aughnacliffe was searched at about 1pm, during which a “sophisticated cannabis growhouse” was also located in two bedrooms and the basement.

Cannabis plants worth an estimated €45,000 and cannabis herb worth approximately €85,000 were seized by gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

The man is currently being held at Granard Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

