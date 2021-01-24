Large quantity of suspected cocaine discovered in Limerick

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Gardaí have arrested a man after approximately €245,000-worth of suspected cocaine was discovered in a vehicle in Limerick.

The drugs were found when gardaí intercepted the vehicle on the R510 in the Raheen area at about 3.30pm.

The vehicle was searched and the drugs were seized. Gardaí also confirmed a Garda vehicle was damaged during the course of the operation.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

