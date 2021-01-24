MAN JAILED FOR TERRORISING ELDERLY COUPLE IN BALLYLINAN

A MAN who terrorised an elderly couple by banging on their front door in Ballylinan after midnight, demanding a lift home and then throwing a flower pot through their window has been sentenced to 11 months in jail at Naas court last week.

Sergeant Brian Jacob told the latest sitting of Naas District Court: “Judge, he got vexed when he got no answer, so he lifted a flower pot and threw it through a window. He didn’t know these people at all.”

“Who gave him the lift home?” enquired Judge Desmond Zaidan.

“The guards,” smiled Sgt Jacob, “but not all the way home.”

The defendant appeared in court by videolink from Limerick Prison, where he is on remand for a similar though more serious charge, where it is alleged he demanded a lift with alleged menaces from an elderly couple, after jumping into the back of their car at a cemetery in Portlaoise later that same day, 8 October.

His barrister Richard Wickstead said the father-of-two was due to face trial on these charges at Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting from 9 February. He was remanded from Nenagh District Court to Limerick following the Portlaoise cemetery allegation and would be seeking a transfer to the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

Mr Wickstead said: “These offences are typical of a drug offender and my client has difficulties, on and off, with adult life. He completely accepts the distress he put the victims through and is very apologetic.”

After hearing further details, Judge Zaidan imposed 11 months in jail for the Ballylinan offences.