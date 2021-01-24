Overnight snow leading to dangerous road conditions

Snowfall overnight and a sharp frost have created hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths overnight.

Parts of the west, northwest and midlands have been seeing the most significant accumulations.

A status yellow warning remains in place for all counties until noon.

Met Éireann are forecasting scattered rain, sleet and snow will continue throughout the day, with further accumulations possible.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of between just one and four degrees, with some sunny spells in parts.

❄❄❄ Snow and/or ice are affecting roads in most parts of the country this morning (24th), so allow extra time for all essential journeys. Caution advised in all areas. Updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE ❄❄❄ pic.twitter.com/DtBsJOR0Um — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 24, 2021

AA roadwatch are urging drivers to allow extra time for all essential journeys this morning, tweeting: “Snow and/or ice are affecting roads in most parts of the country”, advising caution in all areas.

Drivers are reminded to avoid harsh breaking and acceleration when travelling in slippy conditions.