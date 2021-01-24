Temperature to drop to -5 degrees tonight

James Cox

Met Éireann is warning temperatures could dip to as low as -5 degress in places overnight after today’s snow showers.

A Status Yellow Low Temperature alert comes into effect at 7pm this evening, and is to remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

Continued care is advised around Clifden and on the N59 between there and Maam Cross in County Galway after snowfall last night.

Icy conditions are still affecting Waterford city, Tramore and surrounding areas of the county, as well as some routes in nearby South Kilkenny.

AA Roadwatch Deputy Editor, Lauren Beehan, says some areas should be avoided.

Ms Beehan said: “Areas of higher ground in Kerry and Wicklow have been especially affected and motorists are advised to avoid the Conor Pass and the Ballaghisheen Pass in Kerry as well as the Sally Gap and the Wicklow Gap and all higher ground in the county if possible.”

