Woman killed in two-car collision in Dublin

A woman in her 60s was pronounced after a road traffic collision in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Gardaí and emergency attended the incident involving two cars on the R127 at Blakes Cross in Lusk, shortly after 6pm.

The woman, who was driving one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman, aged in her 50s, driving the other car was taken to Beaumont hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The body of the woman in her 60s was removed from the scene and the Coroner was notified, with a post-mortem now arranged.

The road was closed pending an investigation by Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may has witnessed the collision, or anyone with information or footage (including dash-cam footage) to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510.