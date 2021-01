By Elizabeth Lee

GardaĆ­ were called to a residence near The Laurels in Carlow town this morning, 25 Monday January.

They had received a 999 call at 6.30am from a man in a distressed state who claimed he had a firearm in his home.

A garda negotiator liaised with the man and the incident was resolved shortly after 9.30am.

No firearm was located at the property and no injuries were reported. A media black-out had been requested by the gardaĆ­ until the incident was resolved.