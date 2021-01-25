Carlow firm shortlisted for National Enterprise Awards

ONE of Carlow’s most impressive businesses has made it to the final of this year’s National Enterprise Awards. The awards, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEO), will take place virtually on Thursday 11 February.

Based in Deerpark Business Park, Irish Fluid Controls (Chemfeed) was selected to represent Carlow County Council’s LEO at the awards and will compete against 29 other finalists for a prize fund totalling €50,000.

Irish Fluid Controls, founded by Killian Doyle, manufactures turn-key chemical dosing systems. The company has also developed a further division to complement its core manufacturing enterprise and has signed a sole distributor agreement with Suez, a global supplier of industrial water treatment chemicals.

Speaking about the awards, Carlow County Council chief executive Kathleen Holohan said: “For the last two decades, the National Enterprise Awards have celebrated home-grown success stories from every corner of Ireland, putting their achievements into the national spotlight. And at the 2021 National Enterprise Awards, we are delighted to be represented by Irish Fluid Controls (Chemfeed) Ltd, yet another home-grown success story, and we wish them continued success with their company expansion plans.”

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise at Carlow County Council’s LEO, said: “It has been a challenging year for small businesses so this is a chance to highlight positive stories and businesses which have excelled in the face of unprecedented challenges. These businesses have been through a rigorous process of judging, auditing every aspect of their business and this in itself can be a huge benefit to them as they plan for the future.”

The finalists selected by the LEOs in local authorities represent a diverse range of businesses. Now in their 22nd year, the awards recognise excellence in exporting, sustainability and innovation. Along with the overall National Enterprise Awards winner, eight regional awards are up for grabs.

For more information, see www.LocalEnterprise.ie/awards.