Covid-19 keeps Carlow out of IBAL litter league

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW town was omitted from this year’s litter league, run by the Irish Businesses Against Litter (IBAL), because of Covid-19 restrictions. Judges from the league usually inspect the major towns and cities in every county, but several areas were left out this year because personnel couldn’t reach them.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid-related restrictions, a number of areas surveyed in August 2020 could not be revisited later in the year, reducing the final number of areas to 37. Among the areas affected was Carlow town,” a spokesperson for IBAL told ***The Nationalist***.

Carlow’s neighbouring county of Kilkenny once again topped the league table, with inspectors finding the city to be ‘cleaner than European norms’. Killarney, Ennis and Tullamore were similarly found to be cleaner than their European counterparts, while Portlaoise and Waterford city centre were deemed ‘clean to European norms’.

Trailing at the bottom of the league at numbers 36 and 37 were Dublin’s north inner city and Ballymun.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased amounts of litter everywhere in Ireland, with discarded face masks being a common problem, while people’s reluctance to pick up litter for fear of infection is another factor.