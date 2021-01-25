Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mylie Fitzpatrick

Ballycollane, Tullow, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Peacefully in the tender, loving care of all the staff in Baltinglass Hospital on Mylie, devoted husband of Mary Jo and much loved father of Catherine, Myles, Hughie, Eddie and Bree. Deeply regretted by Mary Jo and family, his brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Sharon, Heather and Ruth, sons-in-law John and Stephen. Grandchildren Sean, Niall, Tim, Laura, Sarah, Bobby, Alex, Ryan, Eva, Emily, Rebecca and Rachel, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many good friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Margaret, Kay and Mary, brothers John and Thomas.

Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11am it the Church of The Assumption, Castledermot followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral Mass is limited to family only. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Mylie’s requiem Mass and burial will be live streamed on: http://funeralslive.ie/mylie-fitzpatrick/

Teresa (Tess) Blanche nee Brennan

Ballinadrum, Ballon, Co. Carlow. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, 22 January 2021. Teresa (Tess) predeceased by her loving husband Wish, daughter Breda, son-in-law Iain, grandson Fran, great-grandson Connor. Much loved mother of Gerard, Francis, Sean & Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughter, daughters-in-law Mary & Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Tess Rest In Peace

Tess will depart from her home at 10.30am on Wednesday morning on her final journey to Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon where a private Funeral Mass (max 10) will be celebrated at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon cemetery. Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route to the church as the cortége passes whilst adhering to social distancing and in keeping with Government directives.

Mary Lucas (née Maher)

Ballymurphy Road, Tullow, Carlow

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Margaret and sister of the late Billy; sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Laura, son Tommy and their partners, grandchildren Leia and Blossom, brothers John, Mike and Liam sister Beth, brothers-in-law John, Willie, Peter and Paddy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place on Tuesday, 26th January, in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow (max. 10 people in church) followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to the current restrictions, may leave a message of condolence for the family in the “Condolence Section” below. Mary’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

Mary’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00a.m. maybe viewed on the following link: https://tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

Mary (Maura) Nolan (née O’Neill)

Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow

Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow; beloved wife of the late Jimmy, grandmother of the late Jonathan, and great-grandmother of the late Chloe and baby Cora, much loved mother of Carmel, P.J. Lylah, Martin, Ann, James and Thomas. Maura will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Maura Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday 27th January in St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry (max. 10 people in church) followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions may line the route at 10.30a.m. from McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry to St. Mary’s Church whilst adhering to social distancing.

Josephine Britton

Formerly Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Abbeycourt, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 25 January 2021 peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Daughter of the late Edward and Selene and sister of Imelda and Eamon. Very deeply regretted by her loving brother Martin and sisters Denise, Patsy, Carmel, Tina and Diana, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, key workers of Josephine’s at Abbey Close, Tullow, Co Carlow and her best friend Margaret Cantwell, relatives and friends.

May Josephine Rest in Peace

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the Church. Josephine’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday morning for a private Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Noel Smith Coole, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow on 23r January 2021 peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin; Predeceased by his brothers Bill, Andy and Peter and sisters Elizabeth, Patricia and Margaret; Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and family Stacey, Natalie, Andrew, Elorah and Caleb, sisters May, Sheila and Norah, brothers John and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.