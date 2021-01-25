Gardaí and HSE warn against Covid vaccine scams

Gardaí, the HSE and the Department of Health are urging the public to be aware of potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gardaí have received reports in recent days of people receiving fraudulent text messages and calls relating to the vaccine, requesting the recipient supply information such as their PPS number, date of birth and address.

Some have also been requested to make an appointment to receive the jab “at a random hospital” according to a statement from gardaí, and if the person says they are not available to attend the appointment, the fraudsters have attempted to extract further personal details.

Recipient have been asked whether they live alone, leading to some callers saying they would visit their residence to administer the vaccine.

We’d like to remind people to remain alert to potential frauds associated with #COVID19 & vaccines. The HSE will not text you to ask for your personal details. We will not charge or ask for payment for a COVID-19 test or #CovidVaccine. — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 22, 2021

The gardaí and HSE have confirmed your local GP will be the first point of contact regarding vaccination or Covid testing, adding the Covid vaccine is free and not available privately.

Gardaí ask that members of the public should contact any vulnerable friends or family they may have to make them aware of these scams.

People are reminded to never disclose private information, including your PPS number, over the phone of via text, and to hang up if you receive a call you suspect to be a scam.

If you feel you have been targeted by a scam, contact the gardaí, and if you have any questions or concerns relating to the vaccine or Covid testing, contact your GP.