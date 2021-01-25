Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Carlow recorded a further nine cases of Covid-19 on Monday among 1,372.

There have been 557 cases in Carlow in the last 14 days.

Sadly, seven more deaths were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years.

There has been a total of 2,977 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

616 are men / 751 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures came as the Government discussed plans to introduce a raft of tighter measures around travel.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that part of these measures include garda checkpoints at airports.

He added gardaí are stopping people going to and from airports to establish why they are travelling.

The Green Party leader said the decision to set up checkpoints was made because the Government “realised we needed to go further” and tighten up Covid-19 measures.

“That started on Friday – people will have noticed guards’ checkpoints at approaches coming out of the airport and [gardaí] are saying ‘you can’t fly, you cannot be more than 5km from your home, you will be fined, you will be prosecuted’. That has to stop immediately,” he told RTÉ.