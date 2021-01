Digital Desk Staff

A man has been released without charge in Cork, after the seizure of a suspected gun and €2,000 worth of cannabis.

The discovery was made yesterday at around 5pm after the search of a home in the Cloyne area.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Middleton Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.