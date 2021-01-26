14 Carlovians reported to have died from Covid-19 in the last six weeks

THE number of Carlow people who have died from Covid-19 has risen by 14 in six weeks.

From 11 December to 15 January, the official number of people who have died from the virus in the county rose from 19 to 33, with new deaths related to the pandemic being reported every week. The median age of a Carlow person dying from Covid-19 is 82. Around one in 25 people in Carlow have tested positive for the virus since March and the median age of a person testing positive for Covid-19 is 39.

The most recent figures show that Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 is the fourth highest in the country, although numbers have fallen significantly in the past fortnight.

There have been 628 cases in the last two weeks, as of Sunday evening, 24 January. Carlow town and surrounds are still recording the most cases, according to the most recent local figures. A total of 379 cases were recorded in the Carlow Local Electoral Area between 4 and 18 January. Tullow LEA has had 324, and due to its population size has the highest rate of Covid in the county.

Bagenalstown LEA has seen a significant drop in cases from the last 14-day update – roughly one-third – with 215 cases.

One of Carlow’s leading GP practices has also announced that it will set up a vaccine clinic in Carlow Youth Centre when it begins vaccinations. Dolmen Family Medical Practice in Shamrock Plaza says it expects it will begin vaccinating its patients over the age of 70 in late February, although this is subject to vaccine supply.

In a Facebook post, the clinic says it will contact all patients nearer the date and stress that people should not phone the surgery with vaccine queries. ‘Depending on the supply of vaccine, the HSE will advise GPs to perhaps start with over 85s and then over 80s etc.’

The surgery has also received several calls from patients ‘asking/demanding’ that they be put on priority waiting lists, but it is unable to do so and is discouraging people from asking.