Covid-19: Taoiseach confirms new travel restrictions

Cabinet Ministers have signed off on new restrictions on travel into the Republic amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Current Level 5 lockdown restrictions have also been extended to March 5th, in line with those of Northern Ireland.

A number of new measures designed to discourage non-essential travel have been introduced, including a mandatory quarantine of 14 days for international travellers who arrive in Ireland without a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours.

Those arriving from Brazil and South Africa will also be required to quarantine for 14 days in a dedicated facility.

In all other cases, passengers will be newly required by law to quarantine at home, with legislative work to implement this to get underway immediately.

“I understand the appeal of the idea that there is a simple answer to the pandemic in our country,” Micheál Martin said of calls for the Government to implement new travel restrictions.

Mr Martin said the number of travellers entering into country has collapsed and that pulling “up the drawbridge” was not the answer to the spread of Covid-19.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said it would now be “mandatory” for all arrivals into the State to quarantine for the first time – whether that be in designated hotels or their homes.

The new measures would take a “few weeks” to operationalise, Mr Varadkar said.

The State would need to identify quarantine hotels, train staff, and coordinate with the EU, UK and NI Executive, he said.

