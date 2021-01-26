Hauliers from Ireland to require negative Covid-19 test to enter France

All commercial vehicle drivers travelling from Ireland to France are set to require evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, following a decision from the French government.

From Thursday, January 28th, proof of a negative test result will be required to board ferries and to enter France.

The Department of Transport has been advised by French authorities that the requirement will apply to drivers travelling on any ferry setting sail from Ireland to France after 11pm Irish time on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Department said it was “working extensively” to finalise the opening of State-supported antigen testing facilities for drivers, in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Wexford County Council.

Free of charge

“These tests will be made available free of charge at dedicated testing sites near the ports of Dublin and Rosslare,” the statement said.

“Tests will only be provided to hauliers who are travelling to France or other countries where a negative Covid-19 test is required for entry.

“Drivers also have the option of getting tested at the many private facilities around the country as long as these tests meet the French requirements, but these costs will not be covered by the State.”

The Department said it was liaising closely with the haulage industry and shipping sector with regard to the introduction of the new testing requirements and would be issuing guidance directly to representative organisations, ferry operators and haulage operators.