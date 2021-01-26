New website will feature stories from the waterside

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) will launch a new website dedicated to stories from the waterside.

Stories from the waterside was a writing competition held last May during lockdown, when LAWPRO received almost 500 stories from across the country and even further afield from the Irish living abroad. This new website will archive all of those stories, celebrating local connections with Ireland’s magical waters. It will also be a platform to record any stories received in the future.

Some authors will read their stories at this informal event hosted by popular radio presenter Jim Finn. There will be conversation about the background to the stories and people’s connections with local water bodies and nature.

The online launch takes place at 7pm on Tuesday 2 February. Anyone can attend by simply registering at www.watersandcommunities.ie. For further details and to register for the event, visit www.watersandcommunities.ie or see Facebook @LAWPROteam and Twitter @watersprogramme.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

AIB donated over €5.5k to local causes

Tuesday, 26/01/21 - 3:20pm

Orlaith’s sweet treats will raise vital funds for Down Syndrome

Tuesday, 26/01/21 - 3:05pm

Can the USA put an end to its uncivil war?

Tuesday, 26/01/21 - 2:57pm