Orlaith’s sweet treats will raise vital funds for Down Syndrome

By Elizabeth Lee

BROWNIES, cookies, cupcakes … a little bit of what you fancy can do you the world of good, and what better way to cheer yourself up in these straitened times than with a sweet treat? And it’s even better if you’re also raising funds for a good cause.

Fifteen-year-old Orlaith Fallon may still be in school in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, but she’s already set up her own bakery called Orlaith’s Cakes after spending the entire Covid-19 pandemic perfecting her tasty treats. At her side in her kitchen in Ballycarney, Carlow is her trusty assistant, six-year-old Eoin Kennedy, who simply loves to help Orlaith.

Eoin was introduced to the Fallon household when he was just two years’ old because Orlaith’s mother Linda is his childminder. Since then, Orlaith and Eoin have become best buddies and a video of them baking together was an instant Instagram hit.

“Little Eoin came into our lives when he was just two years’ old and we’ve developed a special bond. He loves to bake with me and decorating the cakes with M&Ms is his favourite thing to do,” said Orlaith.

Orlaith has decided to raise funds for both Down Syndrome Carlow and Down Syndrome Ireland and is hosting a bake sale in February. A range of cupcakes and cookies costs €25, with proceeds going to the two organisations.

Eoin’s parents Deirdre and Seán Kennedy are fully supportive of the idea, as are Orlaith’s mam Linda and dad Shane. Indeed, the Fallons are so supportive of Orlaith’s mini-company that they’ve allowed her to transform their utility room into a fully-fitted baking kitchen.

“I started baking when I was ten years’ old, but when the lockdowns began I started to sell them and it really took off. At first my parents didn’t like the mess, but they’re very proud of me, too!” laughed Orlaith.

She’s hosting the cake sale on 20-21 February and 27-28 February so if you would like to order a box of cakes, text Orlaith on Instagram on Orlaith_baking or text her directly on 087 7987159.