Sinn Féin to introduce legislation to ban accent discrimination at work

Kenneth Fox

Sinn Féin will introduce new legislation in the Dáil tomorrow to prohibit discriminating against someone on the basis of their accent or perceived socio-economic background.

Sinn Féin TDs Chris Andrews and Violet-Anne Wynne will introduce the Equality (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021 which will amend The Employment Equality Act 1998-2015 and The Equal status Act 2000-2018.

The Bill will ensure employers can not discriminate against a job applicant or current employee because of their accent or the socio-economic status of the area they come from.

Speaking today, Mr Andrews said: “This is an important opportunity to protect people in the workplace against class and accent based discrimination.

“Sadly, this kind of discrimination is all too common in our society. One of my constituents recently had the upsetting experience of applying for a job in Dublin and finding out his accent had been mocked by during the application process due to being from an inner city area.”

Legal protection

He said it is clearly “discriminatory and unacceptable” yet there was no legal protection against this discrimination. He said it is time to close this loophole in our legislation and outlaw such prejudice.

He added “No-one should be mocked or discriminated against because of their accent or perceived social class. I am calling on TDs from all parties to back Sinn Féin’s bill.”

Meanwhile, Ms Wynne said it is appalling that accent discrimination still occurs in our society and in the workplace.

She said “It should go without saying that no one should be judged or treated as being lesser because of their accent or stereotypes about their background.

“Our legislation is an important opportunity to change the current laws and protect people from class-based discrimination in the workplace. It is unacceptable that in 2021, this can still occur with no protections in place for workers who are subjected to it.”