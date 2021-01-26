Varadkar says mandatory quarantine will ‘probably be for a year’ if brought in

James Cox

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government has not ruled out mandatory quarantine for every person who flies into Ireland in the next year.

Speaking on the Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ, Mr Varadkar warned that this would mean summer holidays abroad would be ruled out along with travelling for Christmas 2021.

He said that mandatory quarantine would “probably be for a year” if it is brought in and that it would be difficult to reverse.

Mr Varadkar also said it would not be fully effective without an all-island approach due to the Border with Northern Ireland.

Current essential reasons for travel in and out of the country would also have to be revised, the Tánaiste said.

“Speaking to my New Zealand counterpart there is only so much you can do,” said Mr Varakdar.

“You can only let about 500 or 600 people in a day. That would mean that some travel that we deem essential would not be permitted.

“People going to London for an interview, people who are travelling for education, people who want to see a dying relative, we wouldn’t be able to guarantee that that travel is possible.

“So, I’m not saying we won’t be doing it, we are looking at it. But people need to understand that it wouldn’t be fully effective.”