54 deaths and 1,335 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 54 deaths and an additional 1,335 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said that 50 of the deaths occurred in January and the median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 55-96 years.

With 54 deaths this evening, it means there has been a total of 3,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 191,182 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet said that of the cases notified today: 618 are men and 711 are women, 54 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 43 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases: 437 are in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties.

They said as of 2pm today, 1,670 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 217 are in ICU. 81 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24 hours.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.

“The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”