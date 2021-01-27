Carlow mum of two shares her Covid nightmare  

By Elizabeth Lee and Michael Tracey

A CARLOW mother of two who was left battling Covid-19 in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny has selflessly shared her story to highlight the importance of everyone doing their bit to stop the spread of the disease.

Nicola Doyle from Milford lost almost a stone in weight and continues to suffer breathlessness, fatigue, sickness, hair loss even seeing her teeth loosen days after being discharged. “I no longer recognise myself,” she said.

Nicola is a healthy 46-year-old who is a non-smoker with no underlying medical conditions. Covid-19 was also psychologically traumatic and Nicola described the disease as a “thief”.

“Mentally, it’s traumatic; it takes away so much from people,” she said. “I wouldn’t want this for anybody. Nobody does. Please do what you can, your own little bit. It might make a difference.”

Nicola shared her story on social media from her bed at St Luke’s Hospital to highlight the seriousness of Covid-19. Thankfully, Nicola was discharged last Thursday after seven days’ hospitalisation but faces a road to recovery to return to her former self.

Nicola tested positive on 4 January after feeling unwell days earlier. She had the classic symptoms of Covid-19 – shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste and fatigue – so she self-isolated.

“It was so hard being in my room, being away from my family. Not being able to touch them or interact with them at all. It’s the mental pain, the trauma it inflicts on you, is the hardest. Unfortunately for me, things got worse.

“My breathing became very compromised and really scary. My doctor intervened and said I should be in hospital. He arranged an ambulance and within 15 minutes ambulance personnel were at my house.

“I was scared. I did not know what was going to happen. I didn’t get to say goodbye to my kids.”

Nicola received exceptional care at St Luke’s Hospital and had nothing but praise for the hard-working compassionate staff.

“They are not heroes, they are angels. They treat people with so much kindness and compassion,” she said.

Nicola was the youngest Covid-19 patient admitted to St Luke’s at the time and appreciates how lucky she was to be able to go home. Her online story went viral and she has received messages of support from around the globe.