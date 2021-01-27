Death notices

Netta COLGAN (née Scanlan)

Stillorgan, Dublin / Borris, Carlow

Peacefully on January 23rd, 2021, in the kind care of the staff of Beaumount Lodge. Beloved wife of the late Brendan. She is sadly missed by her children Tony, Mary Paula and Kyran, her granddaughter Amy, sister Nuala, brother-in-law Wayne, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, and in accordance with government advice, Netta’s funeral will be held in private

Shay Lawlor

3 The Downs, Pollerton and formerly of Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 26 January at his home.

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly.

Breda Walker (née Nolan)

Mount Leinster Park and formerly of St. Mary’s Park, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 25 January 2021 at her home.

Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Patrick, John, Ger, David, Stephen, Thomas, Clare, Martina, Helena, Margarita, Sharon, Denise, Sadie, Enda, Sinead and the late Angela and baby Eddie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, her 42 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Breda’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Breda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortege leaves his residence on the way to the Church at 10.30am approx.

Michael Patrick Hayden

late of 144 JKL Avenue, Carlow and 55 Eden Street, Coventry, died suddenly on 16 January 2021, surrounded by his loving wife Helen (née Fox), son Laurence and daughter Mary; brother of the late Frank and sister Breda; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral will take place at a later date in Coventry.

John (Johnny) Wall

20 Oak Lawns, Carlow Road, Athy and formerly St Joseph’s Terrace, Athy, on 23 January 2021 at Naas General Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Celine and devoted father of Bobby, Joan and Dermot, Johnny will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Ciara, Ellie, Liam, Ben, Francesca, Conor and Kevin, brother Martin, his sister the late Clare, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, his children’s partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Johnny’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines a private funeral will take place for family and friends of Johnny. Removal from Lacey’s Funeral Home, John St., Carlow on Saturday at 11.15am and will be passing the entrance to Oak Lawns at approx 11.45am. If neighbours wish to show there support to the family they could stand outside as the funeral cortege passes on its way to St Michael`s Parish Church arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass, Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross arriving for 2.30pm.

Those who would have liked to attend,but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message in the Condolence section below and can be viewed on St Michael’s Parish Church webcam on www.parishofathy.ie and on Mount Jerome Crematorium live streaming service https://vimeo.com/event/153499.